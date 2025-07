The Olympic Football Team of Kyrgyzstan (U23) took second place at the tournament in Bishkek. The team’s official Instagram account reports.

The team of Syria took first place with seven points.

The Kyrgyzstan’s team has four points. Oman also has four points, but Kyrgyz players have a better goal difference.

Recall, Kyrgyzstanis lost to the Syrian team, tied with Oman, and defeated Bahrain.