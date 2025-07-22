Shift workers fall off 25-meter cliff in Yakutia: Kyrgyzstanis among killed

Thirteen people died after a truck carrying shift workers fell off a cliff in Yakutia. The workers were leaving their place of work at Denisovskaya mine in Neryungrinsky district. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a 30-meter abyss.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, 12 people died on the spot, another one died in hospital. Twenty victims were taken to a hospital, they are being treated.

A criminal case has been opened on the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, resulting in the death of people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported that an accident occurred on the night of July 21, 2025 in Neryungrinsky district of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) — a bus with workers from Vostochnaya Denisovskaya mine fell into a cliff.

Three Kyrgyzstanis are among the dead:

M.u.M., born in 1981;

K.u.K., born in 1991;

E.A., born in 2000.

The Office of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Yakutsk provides assistance to the families of the victims, including the organization of transportation of bodies to their homeland.