Switzerland and Great Britain - main buyers of Kyrgyz gold

Switzerland and Great Britain became the main buyers of Kyrgyz gold. Materials of the National Statistical Committee say.

According to its data, in the period from January to April 2025, Kyrgyzstan exported gold worth $112 million. The Swiss Confederation purchased the precious metal for $74.6 million, and Great Britain — for $31.2 million. Gold from the Kyrgyz Republic was also purchased by Malaysia — for $5.3 million and Turkey for $1 million.

The total volume of gold sold amounted to 1.16 tons.

Earlier, the Chairman of the National Bank Melis Turgunbaev informed the deputies of the Parliament that gold reserves in Kyrgyzstan amount to 52 tons.