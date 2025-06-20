14:22
Lightning strikes house in Kudaibergen area in Bishkek

Lightning struck a house in Kudaibergen area at about 8.40 p.m. on June 19. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived within 2.5 minutes after the alarm signal, the ministry reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the weather in Bishkek sharply changed in the evening — after the daytime heat of up to +38 degrees, a thunderstorm with strong wind and rain began. It was at that moment that lightning struck one of the walls of a residential building in Kudaibergen area, partially destroying it.

Footage taken by eyewitnesses shows that the exterior of the building was damaged, with pieces of plaster knocked off the facade.

An inspection is currently underway to assess the full extent of the damage.

Residents have been given recommendations on how to stay safe during thunderstorms.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urges all Bishkek residents to be careful during heavy rains and lightning, to observe fire safety rules: turn off electrical appliances and stay away from windows.
