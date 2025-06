A monument to Bakai-Ata, one of the legendary heroes of the Kyrgyz epic Manas, was officially unveiled today, June 13, in Kara-Sai village, Aitmatov district, Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. The local administration reported.

The ceremony was attended by State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov, head of the State Personnel Service Kudaibergen Bazarbaev, and Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Talas region Ermat Dzhumaev. They congratulated attendees and emphasized the importance of preserving the nation’s historical and cultural heritage.

The monument stands in the sacred area of Ak-Tailak, where, according to legends and epic, Bakai-Ata met with Semetei, the son of Manas. The region is renowned for its many sacred sites and is revered as a spiritual center of Kyrgyzstan.