Rules for entry and use of foreign vehicles in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan provided official information regarding the entry and use of vehicles registered in other countries on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the ministry, the following requirements are in place:

Scope: These rules apply to passenger vehicles and light trucks (categories M1, M1G, N1, N1G according to the Customs Union’s technical regulations on the safety of wheeled vehicles), regardless of whether they have left- or right-hand drive.

Border clearance: All foreign vehicles must undergo mandatory border clearance. Their data are entered into the Unified External Migration Accounting System and automatically integrated into the information systems of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

Required documents for clearance:

  • A document authorizing the crossing of the state border;
  • Vehicle registration certificate;
  • A valid driver’s license;
  • A document confirming the right to own, use, or dispose of the vehicle.

For citizens of Kyrgyzstan: Entry into Kyrgyzstan with vehicles having foreign number plates that have not been deregistered abroad is prohibited. Such vehicles may only be imported, if they have been deregistered in their country of origin and subsequently registered in Kyrgyzstan.

For foreign citizens: Entry into Kyrgyzstan with vehicles having foreign number plates is permitted for up to six months. After this period, the vehicle must be removed from Kyrgyzstan for at least 30 calendar days. The ministry emphasizes that failure to comply with these timeframes will result in liability as stipulated by Article 38 of the Code of Offenses of Kyrgyzstan.

Additional requirements: Upon crossing the state border, owners of foreign vehicles must obtain civil liability insurance certificate.
link: https://24.kg/english/330547/
views: 132
