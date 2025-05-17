13:15
Mother's Day celebrated in Osh city

A festive event dedicated to Mother’s Day was held in Osh City Hall on May 16. Its press service reported.

The event was attended by Vice Mayor Saltanat Amanova, Chairman of Osh City Council Bolot Baetov, mothers-heroines, as well as representatives of state and public organizations.

In her speech, the Vice Mayor emphasized the important role of mothers in society.

Mothers are the source of peace, unity and warmth, the foundation of society and the support of the family.

Saltanat Amanova

During the event, mothers of the southern capital were awarded valuable gifts for their significant contribution to the social and economic development of Osh and upbringing of the younger generation.

The festive program included a concert prepared by the City’s Culture Department.

Mother’s Day is celebrated in Kyrgyzstan annually on the third Sunday of May. There are about 914 holders of the title «Baatyr Ene» in Osh city and 128 awarded with Ene Dank medal.
