00:43
USD 87.45
EUR 94.89
RUB 0.98
English

Bishkek without wires: City Hall develops Clear Sky — 2030 concept

Bishkek City Hall has developed Clear Sky — 2030 concept and submitted it to the City Council for approval. The website of the Bishkek City Council says.

The document was developed for the purpose of aesthetic transformation of the city through moving overhead communication networks underground, provided for by the development program «Bishkek-2026. Comfortable and Green Capital», approved by the resolution of the City Council dated May 26, 2022.

If approved by the deputies of the Bishkek City Council, the municipality will develop a plan and activities for its implementation.

The City Hall will also draw up the list of streets, on which underground cable infrastructure construction and installation work will be carried out.
link: https://24.kg/english/322146/
views: 199
Print
Related
Concept of legal policy approved in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to develop new concept of social protection of population
Draft concept of spiritual and moral education to be finalized
Social adaptation of convicts concept proposed for adoption in Kyrgyzstan
City landscaping concept developed in Bishkek
Kochkor, Sary-Tash villages in Kyrgyzstan have great development potential
Popular
30 members of terrorist cell detained in Kyrgyzstan 30 members of terrorist cell detained in Kyrgyzstan
China to build waste-to-energy power plant in Osh city China to build waste-to-energy power plant in Osh city
Evacuation underway at Manas Airport and Asia Mall Evacuation underway at Manas Airport and Asia Mall
World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1 World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1
7 March, Friday
22:01
Four cars burn down in fire at service station in Bishkek Four cars burn down in fire at service station in Bish...
21:53
Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan
21:35
Bishkek without wires: City Hall develops Clear Sky — 2030 concept
21:25
Investigator detained for extortion of $5,000 from his colleague
21:14
OSCE representatives to monitor women's rights march in Bishkek