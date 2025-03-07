Bishkek without wires: City Hall develops Clear Sky — 2030 concept

Bishkek City Hall has developed Clear Sky — 2030 concept and submitted it to the City Council for approval. The website of the Bishkek City Council says.

The document was developed for the purpose of aesthetic transformation of the city through moving overhead communication networks underground, provided for by the development program «Bishkek-2026. Comfortable and Green Capital», approved by the resolution of the City Council dated May 26, 2022.

If approved by the deputies of the Bishkek City Council, the municipality will develop a plan and activities for its implementation.

The City Hall will also draw up the list of streets, on which underground cable infrastructure construction and installation work will be carried out.