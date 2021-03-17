16:05
Draft concept of spiritual and moral education to be finalized

First Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov held a meeting to discuss the draft Concept on Spiritual, Moral Development and Physical Education of a Person. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

During a detailed discussion, Artem Novikov noted that the draft concept needs to be improved. At the same time, special attention must be paid to the practical applicability of all the measures indicated in it.

«The concept should include large-scale national tasks aimed at creating a system of moral guidelines, starting from kindergarten and throughout a person’s life. All components of the concept should contain not only theoretical provisions, but also practical recommendations,» the First Vice Prime Minister emphasized.

He added that the concept should not become another «paperwork», but practically influence public morality, civic consciousness, attitude of a person to a person. Following the discussion, it was decided to send the draft concept for revision, taking into account the expansion of its expert support and potential, as well as wide public discussion.
