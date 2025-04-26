11:20
Ice Hockey World Championship: Kyrgyzstan defeats Turkmenistan

Team of Kyrgyzstan played its fourth match at the Ice Hockey World Championship among teams of the Third Division (Group A). ​​The Ice Hockey Federation reported on social media.

The match with Turkmenistan’s team ended with a score 8:1 in favor of Kyrgyzstan.

Islam Abdraev, Vladimir Tonkikh, Ersultan Mirbekov (2), Vladimir Nosov, Mamed Seyfulov, Abdumalik Sapitov and Mikhail Chuvalov scored goals.

After four rounds, the team of Kyrgyzstan takes first place in the tournament table with 12 points. Earlier, Kyrgyzstanis defeated Luxembourg (6:0), South Africa (5:2) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (5:1).

A match with hockey players from Turkey will take place on April 27.

The championship is held from April 21 to April 27 in Istanbul. The team that wins the tournament will get into the Second Division (Group B).
