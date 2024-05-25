16:20
USD 87.96
EUR 95.21
RUB 0.97
English

Kyrgyzstan exports 2.11 tons of gold in January - March

In January-March, Kyrgyzstan exported 2.11 tons of gold worth $139.3 million. The Russian «Bulletin of the Gold Producer» reported, citing the National Statistical Committee.

It is clarified that, including in March, about 467 kilograms of the precious metal were sold.

The republic sold most of the gold to the special administrative region of China — Hong Kong — 1,126 tons for $75 million. Switzerland is in second place among export countries with 971.5 kilograms of gold worth $63.5 million, and the UAE is in third place with 12.5 kilograms for $811,000.

As it was previously reported, in 2023, Kyrgyzstan exported more than 20.2 tons of gold for $1.28 billion with no exports of the precious metal in the first two months.
link: https://24.kg/english/295005/
views: 241
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s farmers plan to increase strawberry exports to 20 tons per hectare
Sadyr Japarov: Every gram of gold and silver is under control
We won't allow theft: Sadyr Japarov comments on video with gold bars
Not a single gram of gold is stolen: President comments on video with gold bars
Kyrgyzstan exports almost 80,000 heads of livestock for 4 months
Value of exports of goods from Kyrgyzstan to Russia decreases
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has 51 tons of gold in its reserves
Kyrgyzstan and Armenia lead in growth of footwear exports to Russia
Kyrgyzstani hiding gold under her clothes detained at Manas airport
Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia plan cooperation in production of gold items
Popular
Moody's improves outlook on Kyrgyzstan's credit ratings Moody's improves outlook on Kyrgyzstan's credit ratings
Passengers and employees evacuated again from Manas airport in Bishkek Passengers and employees evacuated again from Manas airport in Bishkek
Citizens of Pakistan try to illegally cross Kyrgyz-Kazakh border Citizens of Pakistan try to illegally cross Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
Brawl with foreigners: Three more suspects detained Brawl with foreigners: Three more suspects detained
25 May, Saturday
15:02
Sadyr Japarov has lunch with students of Akylman presidential lyceum Sadyr Japarov has lunch with students of Akylman presi...
14:17
Preparations for Olympic Games in Paris discussed in Bishkek
13:01
National Commission proposes to fine those who do not speak Kyrgyz language
10:22
Employees of Natural Resources Ministry seize another golden eagle
10:16
Kyrgyzstan exports 2.11 tons of gold in January - March