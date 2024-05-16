Sambo wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win medals at Asia and Oceania Championship

Sambo wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan showed good results at the Asia and Oceania Youth and Junior Championship in Aktau (Kazakhstan). The Sambo Federation reported.

Athletes from the Kyrgyz Republic won 9 gold, 7 silver and 22 bronze medals.

In the team scoring among juniors and youth, the national teams of Kyrgyzstan took the first place, among cadets — the second.

The champions are Aslan Karabekov, Artur Sansyzbekov, Emirkhan Zholdoshkaziev, Azamat Temirbekov, Nikita Voroshilin, Talip Kasymbaev, Luiza Asakeyeva, Bakhridin Yunusov and Erbol Abalbekov.

The federation stressed that this is the best result in the entire history.

At least 500 athletes from 25 countries took part in the tournament.