Tax Service to get $1.4 million grant for creation of new information systems

The Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan will create two more systems using a grant from the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD). The Parliament approved ratification of the agreement in the second and third readings.

The EFSD will provide the Tax Service with $1,450 million.

The background statement to the bill says that this money will be used to implement a project on the development of an automated information system for categorization of taxpayers «Taxpayer Rating» and a module of digital profile of the taxpayer.

The project involves the creation and introduction in the Tax Service of an automated information system that provides for the categorization of taxpayers (their segmentation using statistical/mathematical models), as well as the development of a digital taxpayer profile module.