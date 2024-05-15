18:22
Foreigners fined more than 1 million soms for 30 days in Bishkek

Foreigners were fined 1,248,500 soms in Bishkek from April 12, 2024 to May 15 for various violations. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the capital reported.

The police noted that preventive measures among foreign citizens are held in connection with the growth of road accidents with their participation, as well as in order to prevent and detect offenses and crimes committed by foreigners, and carry out constant and systematic work to counter illegal migration in Bishkek.

«Preventive measures on observance of traffic rules were conducted among foreign citizens, who work in delivery services and move around the city on motorized bicycles. Explanatory conversations were also conducted with the heads of rapid delivery services on compliance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic in the field of external migration, as a result of which the labor activity of more than 400 foreign students was suspended,» the statement says.

The police added that a total of more than 225 protocols were drawn up under Article 431 (violation by foreign citizens of the established order of stay, rules of labor activity in the Kyrgyz Republic or transit passage).
link: https://24.kg/english/294057/
views: 143
