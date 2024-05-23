03:09
Akylbek Japarov: It is important for us to become smart and daring country

«It is now important for us to become a smart and daring country,» Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov said at the Bishkek International Financial Forum.

According to him, to date, Kyrgyzstan has left the category of low-income countries. Nominal GDP per capita is currently more than $2,000, and in terms of parity capacity — about $6,500.

«It is clear that we have a lot of work ahead of us. Our republic is rich in both human capital and natural resources. We are located at the intersection of major transport and geological junctions. We have excellent climatic conditions. We are a rich land! The state has already taken on the role of a leading force in the economy,» the head of the Cabinet said.

We are no longer just a «night watchman» and will not be modest and rely on the «invisible hand».

Akylbek Japarov

«You heard what our president said at yesterday’s meeting on social mobilization. The state will play the role of a powerful locomotive of the economy, not only an insightful conductor, but also the first violin in our orchestra. But I want to say right away that this role will only be at first. At the moment of takeoff and entering orbit,» he concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/294817/
views: 348
