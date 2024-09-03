Ex-deputy of Suzak council has ties with Uzbek leader of organized crime group

Former deputy of Suzak rural council renounced his ties with the leader of the Uzbek organized crime group Salim Boyvocha, the press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

It is the former deputy Sherzotbek Umarbekov. He was taken to the investigative service of the Department of SCNS for Jalal-Abad region on September 2.

The state committee noted that a photo is actively distributed on social media, in which the former deputy is captured with the leader of the Uzbek organized crime group Salim Boyvocha (Salimbai Abduvaliev), who was put on the wanted list in Kyrgyzstan. An explanatory conversation was held with the former deputy, after which he renounced the criminal ideology.

The SCNS recalled that this deputy was fined 100,000 soms in December 2023 for setting fire to the building of Suzak rural council in order to destroy evidence of his involvement in land fraud. At the same time, he compensated for damages in the amount of 6 million soms, which were used to repair the burnt building.