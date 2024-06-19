Kyrgyzstan to supply Kazakhstan with over half a billion cubic meters of water

More than half a billion cubic meters of irrigation water will be supplied by Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan during the 2024 irrigation period. The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan reported.

It is noted that an agreement on this was reached at a meeting of the Shu-Talas Water Commission. Water will be supplied via Shu and Talas rivers to Dzhambul region of Kazakhstan in the amount of 180 and 380 million cubic meters, respectively.

«To date, an agreement has been reached with the leadership of the Ministry of Water Resources of Kyrgyzstan to increase water supply via Shu and Talas rivers from the last ten days of June,» the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said.

In May, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed to supply almost a billion cubic meters of irrigation water to the Turkestan region via Dostyk canal.

The distribution of water resources in recent years has become one of the acute and important problems of the Central Asian states. Almost all rivers have their sources in the Pamir and Tien Shan mountains, that is, they are located on the territory of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. And the main water users are Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

In August 2023, Kyrgyzstan stopped supplying irrigation water to the southern Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan, resulting in a threat to agricultural crops in the region. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan explained the decision by the lack of water.