Sadyr Japarov meets with Facebook management

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov addressed Kyrgyzstanis following the results of the Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

According to him, the address was recorded in the studio of the Facebook corporation.

«I met with the management of Facebook. I came to the studio at their invitation. Glasgow hosted the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. It was attended by leaders of 120 countries, including Kyrgyzstan. We also raised climate change issues and made our speeches. For two days, I met with the leaders of more than 30 states, we agreed on bilateral cooperation,» the head of state said.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan will mark the 30th anniversary of its UN membership in 2022. «During this time we have become active members of the UN. When people talk about the Kyrgyz Republic, they imagine the majestic mountains, green forests, glaciers and rivers. We must admit that climate change has a negative impact on our nature and causes harm. Our glaciers are melting instantly. Preservation of glaciers as a source of clean water is a global problem,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He reminded that 2002 was declared the International Year of Mountains by the UN. The first Global Mountain Summit was held in Bishkek. «This step has shown that care for the environment is the main task for Kyrgyzstan. We have attracted the attention of the world community. Earlier, I made an address at the UN Assembly, where, on behalf of the friends of mountain states, I proposed to declare 2022 the International Year of Mountains. In addition, I proposed to consolidate the program of sustainable development of mountainous areas for five years. I also came up with an initiative to hold a global summit «Bishkek Plus-25» in 2027,» the president added.

The UN Climate Change Conference is held in Glasgow (UK). It has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders of more than 100 countries of the world will sum up the results of the five-year cycle, which started with signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015.

It provides that in the current century, the temperature on the planet on average should not rise by more than 2, it is better — by 1.5 degrees Celsius. It is believed that this very threshold will allow avoiding irreversible impact on the ecosystem. But the document still does not specify a mechanism for monitoring its observance, or enforcement measures.

In Glasgow, the convention parties should also agree to provide sustainable aid of $100 billion per year to least developed countries making the transition to green energy.

Sadyr Japarov is the only head of Central Asian state who arrived in Glasgow.