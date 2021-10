Employees of the South-Western customs revealed the fact of inaccurate declaration of goods. These are travel bags, hosiery, clothing, zippers with a total weight of 19,238 kilograms. Press service of the State Customs Service reported.

«The goods worth 9,284,294 soms arrived at the address of D.G.Yu. LLC. The preliminary amount of due payments is 1,957,658 soms,» the statement says.