Ban on sale of alcohol after 21.00 imposed in Batken

Ban has been imposed on the sale of alcohol at night in Batken city. The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the City Council the day before, on October 26. The state administration of the region reports.

The ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages was imposed from 21.00 to 9.00.

Statement of the City Council says that such a resolution was adopted in order to preserve public order in the city. Another reason was the power outages at night.

In addition, the Department of Internal Affairs of Batken requested to impose such a temporary ban, since a tendency for an increase in crimes committed in the state of alcoholic intoxication has been recently registered there.