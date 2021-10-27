15:16
USD 84.79
EUR 98.42
RUB 1.22
English

Ban on sale of alcohol after 21.00 imposed in Batken

Ban has been imposed on the sale of alcohol at night in Batken city. The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the City Council the day before, on October 26. The state administration of the region reports.

The ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages was imposed from 21.00 to 9.00.

Statement of the City Council says that such a resolution was adopted in order to preserve public order in the city. Another reason was the power outages at night.

In addition, the Department of Internal Affairs of Batken requested to impose such a temporary ban, since a tendency for an increase in crimes committed in the state of alcoholic intoxication has been recently registered there.     
link: https://24.kg/english/211822/
views: 82
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan launches Anti-Alcohol Program
Kyrgyzstan bans export of catalysts and residues of precious metals
Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on export of cardboard, waste paper
Cabinet of Ministers plans to introduce monopoly on alcohol and cigarettes
Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on export of food products and grain
Kyrgyzstan plans to extend ban on export of agricultural products due to drought
Large batch of illegal alcohol and tobacco products seized in Tokmak
Kyrgyzstan bans export of ferrous metal scrap
Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on export of sugar and vegetable oil
Economy Ministry plans to extend ban on export of some medicines
Popular
We will no longer live as directed by the Canadians - President Japarov We will no longer live as directed by the Canadians - President Japarov
COVID-19: Delivery of Pfizer vaccine expected next week COVID-19: Delivery of Pfizer vaccine expected next week
President of Kyrgyzstan comments on possibility of placing US air base President of Kyrgyzstan comments on possibility of placing US air base
President of Kyrgyzstan supports introduction of religious studies lessons President of Kyrgyzstan supports introduction of religious studies lessons
27 October, Wednesday
14:45
Ban on sale of alcohol after 21.00 imposed in Batken Ban on sale of alcohol after 21.00 imposed in Batken
14:20
Tajikistan reacts to Sadyr Japarov's words about Murghab
13:54
Kyrgyzstan develops Road Safety Strategy
13:43
Ex-spokesman for Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev appointed Deputy Culture Minister
12:48
Orhan Inandi’s passport: Court finds ex-director of SRS department guilty