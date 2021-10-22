Heating season begins in Osh city

Heating season has begun in Osh city. Electric Stations JSC reported.

The company noted that, first of all, healthcare facilities, kindergartens, educational facilities will be supplied with heat.

«The Osh Heating and Power Plant (HPP) serves 5 industrial facilities, 84 budget-funded organizations, 17,804 multi-storey and 192 private houses, as well as 323 other facilities. Water main and district heating networks with a total length of 58,474 kilometers are on the balance of the HPP,» the company said.