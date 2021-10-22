15:54
USD 84.80
EUR 98.72
RUB 1.19
English

Heating season begins in Osh city

Heating season has begun in Osh city. Electric Stations JSC reported.

The company noted that, first of all, healthcare facilities, kindergartens, educational facilities will be supplied with heat.

«The Osh Heating and Power Plant (HPP) serves 5 industrial facilities, 84 budget-funded organizations, 17,804 multi-storey and 192 private houses, as well as 323 other facilities. Water main and district heating networks with a total length of 58,474 kilometers are on the balance of the HPP,» the company said.
link: https://24.kg/english/211301/
views: 107
Print
Related
Heating season: Bishkek HPP to generate 2.5 billion kWh of electricity
Heating to be turned on in Bishkek at midnight
Heating and hot water tariffs for population remain unchanged in 2021
Residents of Osh city owe almost 60 million soms for heat supply
Schools and kindergartens of Bishkek not supplied with heating yet
Heating turned on in central part of Bishkek
Heating to be turned off in Bishkek on March 19
Heating to be turned off on March 19 in Bishkek
Osh city HPP already completed heating season
Heating season ends in Bishkek
Popular
Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Antalya city Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Antalya city
Aida Kasymalieva to become official representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN Aida Kasymalieva to become official representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN
Personnel changes take place in Presidential Executive Office Personnel changes take place in Presidential Executive Office
9 villages in Kyrgyzstan receive $35,000 for implementation of social projects 9 villages in Kyrgyzstan receive $35,000 for implementation of social projects
22 October, Friday
15:47
COVID-19: One-fifth of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated COVID-19: One-fifth of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated
15:03
Economist: Cabinet of Ministers, National Bank not able to stop rise in prices
14:56
Heating season begins in Osh city
14:45
Exhibition-fair of agricultural products held in Bishkek
13:44
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Kickboxing Championship