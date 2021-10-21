16:59
USD 84.79
EUR 98.58
RUB 1.19
English

Sadyr Japarov: Elections are an opportunity to lustrate Parliament

«The people should not sell their votes, this time they have been given the opportunity to lustrate the Parliament,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Local Government Bodies and Local State Administrations.

He instructed to conduct explanatory work among voters in all regions of the country regarding the procedure for voting on party lists, voting for candidates from single-mandate constituencies.

«You can elect 36 deputies from single-mandate constituencies as your direct representatives. In addition, you will elect 54 deputies from party lists. You will also vote for the candidate you like within the party. Then a majority will come to Parliament — a candidate or political organization of your choice, enjoying the support of real voters. Each vote will be decisive. The times when the first 10 candidates on the list made it to the Parliament have passed,» the head of state stressed.

He raised the issue of religious values, noting that they should be in the hearts of people, but they should not be turned into a political instrument.

According to Sadyr Japarov, none of political parties or politicians should use religion, religious symbols, terms and religious calls in the campaigning. Registered party leaders and citizens running from single-mandate constituencies should keep this in mind.
link: https://24.kg/english/211182/
views: 82
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov urges officials to take opportunity and go down in history
Sadyr Japarov: Civil service is not a place for personal enrichment
Japarov warns heads of districts about responsibility for unresolved problems
Sadyr Japarov to attend meeting of Council of Heads of Local Government Bodies
Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers
Sadyr Japarov opens small hydroelectric station in Sokuluk district
Sadyr Japarov promises tough requirements for new Cabinet of Ministers
Meder Sydykov elected President of Kyrgyz Football Union
128 single-mandate candidates announce participation in election campaign
EU Special Representatives to meet with Sadyr Japarov in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Aida Kasymalieva to become official representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN Aida Kasymalieva to become official representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN
Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Antalya city Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Antalya city
Personnel changes take place in Presidential Executive Office Personnel changes take place in Presidential Executive Office
9 villages in Kyrgyzstan receive $35,000 for implementation of social projects 9 villages in Kyrgyzstan receive $35,000 for implementation of social projects
21 October, Thursday
16:33
Sadyr Japarov: Elections are an opportunity to lustrate Parliament Sadyr Japarov: Elections are an opportunity to lustrate...
16:15
Four men kidnap girl in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
15:31
Residents of Osh region complain about lack of electricity, street lighting
15:06
Sadyr Japarov urges officials to take opportunity and go down in history
14:56
WHO resumes approval process for Sputnik V jab