Kyrgyzstan is interested in India's investments

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who is in the country on an official visit. Presidential press service reported.

The parties exchanged views on the development of Kyrgyz-Indian cooperation in all areas of interest, including in trade and economic, military, defense, cultural, humanitarian and educational spheres.

Sadyr Japarov noted the growth in bilateral trade observed in recent years, adding that India is one of the main suppliers of pharmaceutical products to Kyrgyzstan and plays an important role in providing the textile industry, medical tourism and other industries.

Kyrgyzstan is interested in further development of cooperation with India in the field of direct investments in energy, processing industry, agriculture, medicine and tourism.

The head of state also touched upon the topic of partnership in the field of security and military affairs between Kyrgyzstan and India, which is effectively developing in bilateral and multilateral formats. He expressed the desire of the Kyrgyz side to further develop and strengthen military-defense cooperation.

The Foreign Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar conveyed best wishes from the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited Sadyr Japarov to visit India at a convenient time. He noted that during his official visit, the countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of India on grant assistance.

The Foreign Minister of India stressed the country’s commitment to intensify and develop bilateral cooperation and the readiness to pay attention to investment projects in digitalization, healthcare and tourism areas. He supported Sadyr Japarov’s proposals to promote cooperation in a number of sectors, in particular, in the field of medical tourism, security and military-defense cooperation.