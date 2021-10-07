11:34
USD 84.80
EUR 97.96
RUB 1.17
English

EAEU to settle issue of charging VAT on e-commerce

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) instructed the commission, together with the governments of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, to prepare proposals providing for the collection of indirect taxes within the framework of mutual electronic commerce based on the principle of the state of destination. EEC press service reports.

«To date, the unsettled taxation in the framework of mutual electronic trade in goods imported to individuals between the countries of the Union is one of the problems that hinders the further development of the industry,» EEC Minister of Trade Andrei Slepnev said.

Because of this, cases of double taxation arise when goods are sold from the Internet site in one of the EAEU states to consumers in another country of the Union.

As a result, the potential of e-commerce is not fully revealed, and its growth rates within the EAEU, in comparison with e-commerce with third countries, turn out to be much lower. To solve the problem, the order of the EEC Council was adopted. It is planned to discuss the prepared proposals at the level of deputy prime ministers of the Union countries in the first quarter of 2022.
link: https://24.kg/english/209568/
views: 124
Print
Related
Roadmap for elimination of exemptions, restrictions on EAEU market approved
Development of project for construction of E-Commerce Park begins
EAEU Central Banks discuss general system of financial market regulation
EAEU eliminates barriers in mutual trade with third countries
Azerbaijan and Moldova join Travel without COVID-19 application
Volume of mutual trade in EAEU grows by almost 32 percent
Vehicles temporarily imported into EAEU before pandemic should be taken out
Kyrgyz companies plan to trade on AliExpress
EAEU introduces anti-dumping duty on aluminum cookware from China
Eurasian integration: Pandemic risks, barriers and benefits for Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Information about negotiations of Kyrgyz officials with Centerra Gold classified Information about negotiations of Kyrgyz officials with Centerra Gold classified
Lawyer comments on absence of reports on Kumtor’s work Lawyer comments on absence of reports on Kumtor’s work
Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in October Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in October
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with 164 out of 193 countries Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with 164 out of 193 countries
7 October, Thursday
11:25
Activists stage flash mob asking to support cancer patients Activists stage flash mob asking to support cancer pati...
11:05
Number of cases of violence against children increases in Kyrgyzstan
10:17
1,141 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 179 - in serious condition
10:10
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:05
104 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 179,036 in total
6 October, Wednesday
18:03
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan replenishes budget ahead of schedule twice
17:31
Meerim Zhumanazarova gets into semifinals of World Championship