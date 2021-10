Private entrepreneurs hold a rally in front of the White House in Bishkek. User Gulya Almambetova posted about this on Facebook.

It is known that about 15 people participate in the protest. They demand from the deputy Samat Ibraev to return the money to them.

Banners of the protesters say: "Samat Ibraev, return the money", "Thief number 1 in Parliament - Ibraev."