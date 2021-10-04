COVID-19: Only 18 percent of people subject to vaccination receive two doses

Only 18 percent of Kyrgyzstanis subject to vaccination have been vaccinated with two doses in the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Social Development, these are 632,111 people.

However, the head of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis, Gulbara Ishenapysova, said at a briefing that 28 percent of Kyrgyzstanis had already received the vaccine.

She explained to 24.kg news agency that they take only the size of the target group for statistics — 2.4 million people. This is 70 percent of the total number of Kyrgyzstanis subject to vaccination (that is 3.4 million people over 18 years old). It is this number of vaccinated people that must be achieved for the development of herd immunity.