13:07
USD 84.80
EUR 98.20
RUB 1.16
English

COVID-19: Only 18 percent of people subject to vaccination receive two doses

Only 18 percent of Kyrgyzstanis subject to vaccination have been vaccinated with two doses in the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Social Development, these are 632,111 people.

However, the head of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis, Gulbara Ishenapysova, said at a briefing that 28 percent of Kyrgyzstanis had already received the vaccine.

She explained to 24.kg news agency that they take only the size of the target group for statistics — 2.4 million people. This is 70 percent of the total number of Kyrgyzstanis subject to vaccination (that is 3.4 million people over 18 years old). It is this number of vaccinated people that must be achieved for the development of herd immunity.
link: https://24.kg/english/209191/
views: 109
Print
Related
Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in October
COVID-19: Medical workers tell why Kyrgyzstanis can't get Sinovac vaccine
More than 100 fake vaccination certificates issued in Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry: Vaccination certificates were sold by groups of family doctors
No deaths among vaccinated against COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: When another virus surge is to be expected in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated
Kyrgyzstan receives 150,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine
COVID-19: Over 500,000 Kyrgyzstanis vaccinated with 2 doses
Nationwide vaccination: Ministry of Health focuses on students, teachers
Popular
Sadyr Japarov transfers his house to State Mortgage Company Sadyr Japarov transfers his house to State Mortgage Company
Elections 2021: CEC of Kyrgyzstan and TikTok plan cooperation Elections 2021: CEC of Kyrgyzstan and TikTok plan cooperation
COVID-19: Medical workers tell why Kyrgyzstanis can't get Sinovac vaccine COVID-19: Medical workers tell why Kyrgyzstanis can't get Sinovac vaccine
More than 100 fake vaccination certificates issued in Kyrgyzstan More than 100 fake vaccination certificates issued in Kyrgyzstan
4 October, Monday
13:02
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 234.8 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 234.8 milli...
12:50
Rally against Samat Ibraev held at White House in Bishkek
12:42
Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in October
12:35
Films from Kyrgyzstan win two prizes at Kinoshock Film Festival
12:25
COVID-19: Only 18 percent of people subject to vaccination receive two doses