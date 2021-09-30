Participants of Batken events hold rally on Old Square

Participants of Batken events hold a rally on the Old Square in Bishkek. Military human rights activist Anvar Sartayev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, about 60 people from all regions of Kyrgyzstan gathered at the Government House. The participants of Batken events demand from the authorities to give them the status of veterans and clearly spell it out in the Law on War Veterans, Armed Forces and Home Front Workers.

In addition, the relatives of the killed servicemen are dissatisfied with the pension of 1,000 soms, which they receive from the state. The protesters demand to increase it to 10,000 a month.