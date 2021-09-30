15:45
USD 84.79
EUR 98.91
RUB 1.17
English

Participants of Batken events hold rally on Old Square

Participants of Batken events hold a rally on the Old Square in Bishkek. Military human rights activist Anvar Sartayev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, about 60 people from all regions of Kyrgyzstan gathered at the Government House. The participants of Batken events demand from the authorities to give them the status of veterans and clearly spell it out in the Law on War Veterans, Armed Forces and Home Front Workers.

In addition, the relatives of the killed servicemen are dissatisfied with the pension of 1,000 soms, which they receive from the state. The protesters demand to increase it to 10,000 a month.
link: https://24.kg/english/208865/
views: 53
Print
Related
Two rallies held near court building in Bishkek
Supporters of detained ex-deputy hold rally near Pervomaisky District Court
Rally against Vertex Gold Company: Experts invited to field
Protest against gold mining company continues in Terek-Sai
Traffic accident in Chui region: Rally held at Prosecutor General's Office
Rally in support of Orozaiym Narmatova held in Osh city
Dordoi market sellers hold rally in front of Government House in Bishkek
Residents of Terek-Sai village hold rally against gold mining company
Dordoi market sellers hold rally
Teachers and doctors hold rally in Bishkek asking to lower mortgage rate
Popular
Centerra Gold files application for urgent interim measures against Kyrgyzstan Centerra Gold files application for urgent interim measures against Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzaltyn could have to pay $1 million to StoneX Kyrgyzaltyn could have to pay $1 million to StoneX
Cold wave expected in Kyrgyzstan from October 1 Cold wave expected in Kyrgyzstan from October 1
Head of National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Tolkunbek Abdygulov resigns Head of National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Tolkunbek Abdygulov resigns
30 September, Thursday
15:28
Participants of Batken events hold rally on Old Square Participants of Batken events hold rally on Old Square
15:10
Quality of criminal investigation is deteriorating, President admits
14:45
COVID-19: Medical workers tell why Kyrgyzstanis can't get Sinovac vaccine
14:28
Regions of Kyrgyzstan lack qualified legal assistance
14:15
More than 100 fake vaccination certificates issued in Kyrgyzstan