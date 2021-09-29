13:41
President signs decree combining parliamentary and local elections

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on setting the elections of deputies of local councils.

It is ordered to schedule the elections to Toguz-Toro Rural Council of Toguz-Toro district, Terek-Sai Rural Council of Chatkal district, Kyzyl-Ozgorush Rural Council of Toktogul district, Jalal-Abad region, Kara-Suu City Council of Karash-Suu district of Osh region for November 28.

The Central Election Commission was instructed to organize their holding.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers, heads of local state administrations and local self-government bodies received the relevant instructions.
