Tajikistan releases schoolchildren detained at border in Leilek district

Detained schoolchildren from Zhashtyk village, Leilek district of Batken region have been released. Father of one of them, Azam Gaparov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the teenagers were returned through Kulundu checkpoint.

«They are in International village now. I talked with my son on the phone. The boys will undergo a medical examination, then they will be allowed to go home,» Azam Gaparov said.

The 16-year-old students of the local school Sherzat Yuzbaev and Elibai Neimatov were detained on September 23 by the law enforcement agencies of Tajikistan for illegal crossing of the state border.