Online foreign employment fair to take place in Kyrgyzstan

The first online foreign employment fair will take place in Kyrgyzstan. The Resource Center for the Elderly NGO reports.

The fair is aimed at optimizing the processes of organized legal employment of Kyrgyzstanis and protection of the interests of migrant workers, attracting employers to present vacant jobs, and finding of jobs by potential workers, including through direct contact with employers.

«Representatives of private employment agencies and employers from Russia, Belarus, Korea, Japan, UAE, Turkey and other countries will present current vacancies that can be applied for in real time during the event,» the organization noted.

The event will take place on September 29 at the Zoom online platform from 11.00 to 14.00. To participate in the employment fair, the applicant must register using the link.