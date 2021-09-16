11:17
USD 84.80
EUR 100.28
RUB 1.16
English

MP asks authorities to take women and children out of camps in Syria

Member of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Dastan Bekeshev asks the authorities to take the Kyrgyz children and women out of camps in Syria. He posted the request on his Telegram channel.

According to the MP, there are 88 women and 223 children in Al-Hol camp, 16 women and 34 children — in Old Roj, and 5 women and 14 children — in New Roj.

«I think they should be taken out. It will be a big problem for us, of course, I mean that they will need rehabilitation, it will be necessary to create certain conditions for them, but we cannot give up on them. These are our citizens,» he reminded.

It was reported earlier that 500 Kyrgyzstanis left for Syria. Thirty of them died. No agency can voice the exact number of women and children, who may be living in militant camps.

Civil activists called on the Kyrgyz authorities to speed up the process of returning Kyrgyz refugees from Syria. The Cabinet of Ministers responded to the call and informed about the start of work back in August 2019. However, nothing has been done so far.
link: https://24.kg/english/207241/
views: 142
Print
Related
Foreign militant detained in Kyrgyzstan
Militant from Syria arrested in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains terrorist trained in Syria
Government of Kyrgyzstan comments on situation with women, children in Syria
Government of Kyrgyzstan is urged to save women in Syria
People, including Kyrgyzstanis, starving in Al-Hol refugee camp in Syria
Women whose daughters, grandchildren stay in Syria threaten with rally
More than 800 Kyrgyzstanis take part in hostilities in Syria
SCNS finds out who of Kyrgyzstanis in Syria and Iraq involved in terrorism
Government intends to return Kyrgyz children from Iraq and Syria
Popular
James Hashim dreams of opening Spanish restaurant in Kyrgyzstan James Hashim dreams of opening Spanish restaurant in Kyrgyzstan
Russian deputy proposes to create labor camps for migrants Russian deputy proposes to create labor camps for migrants
Suspected anthrax in Aksy: Over 40 contacts registered Suspected anthrax in Aksy: Over 40 contacts registered
COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated
16 September, Thursday
10:07
1,535 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 241 - in serious condition 1,535 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 241 -...
10:03
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:00
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
09:56
95 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 177,484 in total
09:51
Dinara Kemelova appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Vietnam
15 September, Wednesday
19:02
Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan promises no rolling blackouts in winter
16:31
New education law bans testing for admission to first grade