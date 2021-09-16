EAEU eliminates barriers in mutual trade with third countries

Members of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) agreed to sign an agreement on the procedure and conditions for elimination of technical barriers in mutual trade with third countries. Press service of the EEC reported.

The agreement provides for a well-structured format of interaction between the EAEU and partners interested in trade relations from third countries and integration associations. This format provides for the conclusion of separate agreements for products, in respect of which the technical regulations of the Union are applied.

Equivalence of accreditation procedures of conformity assessment bodies, comparability of mandatory requirements, as well as recognition of only those conformity assessment results that are obtained by the authorized bodies should be ensured for mutual recognition of the results of conformity assessment of mutually supplied products between the EAEU states and third countries.

«The agreement will help protect the domestic market amid a progressive recovery of international trade. The key aspect of the document is maintaining a balance of interests while eliminating trade barriers, taking into account the building up of trade and economic relations between the union and key partners,» Viktor Nazarenko, Minister for Technical Regulation of the EEC, said.

The document is planned to be signed on the sidelines of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will be held in Minsk on October 14, 2021.