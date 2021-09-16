09:46
USD 84.80
EUR 100.28
RUB 1.16
English

EAEU eliminates barriers in mutual trade with third countries

Members of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) agreed to sign an agreement on the procedure and conditions for elimination of technical barriers in mutual trade with third countries. Press service of the EEC reported.

The agreement provides for a well-structured format of interaction between the EAEU and partners interested in trade relations from third countries and integration associations. This format provides for the conclusion of separate agreements for products, in respect of which the technical regulations of the Union are applied.

Equivalence of accreditation procedures of conformity assessment bodies, comparability of mandatory requirements, as well as recognition of only those conformity assessment results that are obtained by the authorized bodies should be ensured for mutual recognition of the results of conformity assessment of mutually supplied products between the EAEU states and third countries.

«The agreement will help protect the domestic market amid a progressive recovery of international trade. The key aspect of the document is maintaining a balance of interests while eliminating trade barriers, taking into account the building up of trade and economic relations between the union and key partners,» Viktor Nazarenko, Minister for Technical Regulation of the EEC, said.

The document is planned to be signed on the sidelines of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will be held in Minsk on October 14, 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/207233/
views: 73
Print
Related
Azerbaijan and Moldova join Travel without COVID-19 application
Volume of mutual trade in EAEU grows by almost 32 percent
Vehicles temporarily imported into EAEU before pandemic should be taken out
EAEU introduces anti-dumping duty on aluminum cookware from China
Eurasian integration: Pandemic risks, barriers and benefits for Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan participates in creation of Eurasian commodity distribution system
Work on removal of barriers in EAEU should be continued - Mikhail Mishustin
Aripov: It is necessary to effectively use transport potential of Central Asia
Roman Golovchenko: Common EAEU public procurement market is extremely important
Armenia supports creation of Eurasian insurance organization
Popular
James Hashim dreams of opening Spanish restaurant in Kyrgyzstan James Hashim dreams of opening Spanish restaurant in Kyrgyzstan
Russian deputy proposes to create labor camps for migrants Russian deputy proposes to create labor camps for migrants
Suspected anthrax in Aksy: Over 40 contacts registered Suspected anthrax in Aksy: Over 40 contacts registered
COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated
16 September, Thursday
09:34
19 children with disabilities enrolled into Gazprom Kyrgyzstan school 19 children with disabilities enrolled into Gazprom Kyr...
09:20
EAEU eliminates barriers in mutual trade with third countries
15 September, Wednesday
19:02
Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan promises no rolling blackouts in winter
16:31
New education law bans testing for admission to first grade
16:24
New head of Leninsky district of Bishkek appointed
16:07
Bishkek kindergartens to resume work from September 20
15:55
Sadyr Japarov informed about preparation for first EU - Central Asia forum