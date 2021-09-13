17:29
COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated

At least 522,144 people have been vaccinated with two doses in Kyrgyzstan, and 737,575 people have been vaccinated with one dose. Such data is provided by the vaccination recording system vc.emed.gov.kg.

As part of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, 3.4 million people have been chosen as a target group subject to vaccination in the country. It does not include children under 18 and external labor migrants. Consequently, only 15 percent of Kyrgyzstanis from those included in the list are fully vaccinated, with one dose — 21.6 percent.

For the formation of herd immunity, it is necessary to vaccinate at least 70 percent of citizens included in the target group that is 2.4 million people.
link: https://24.kg/english/206931/
