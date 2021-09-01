Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with the head of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. Presidential press service reported.

«The leaders of the countries discussed topical issues of Kyrgyz-Tajik bilateral cooperation, as well as the agenda of the upcoming SCO and CSTO summits in September this year, which will be held in Dushanbe city. Emomali Rahmon once again warmly congratulated Sadyr Japarov and the people of Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

Sadyr Japarov stressed that the Kyrgyz side is always ready for trusting and constructive cooperation with Tajikistan.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Tajik side.