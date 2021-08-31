President Sadyr Japarov to visit Belgium

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel. The presidential press service reported.

The parties discussed topical issues of the Kyrgyz-European multifaceted cooperation, and also exchanged views on the development of the situation in the region, including the current one in Afghanistan.

Charles Michel conveyed his congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence. He noted that the European side is looking forward to Sadyr Japarov’s visit to Brussels this year.

The head of state focused on the fact that strengthening the comprehensive partnership with the European Union has been one of the priorities of foreign policy for Kyrgyzstan. He stressed that interaction at the bilateral level has been expanding in recent years, confirmed readiness of the Kyrgyz side to further expand and strengthen cooperation.

The President of the European Council confirmed his readiness to send a representative delegation to Bishkek to participate in Central Asia — European Union Business Forum, which is planned to be held in November.