Situation in Afghanistan: CSTO head Stanislav Zas to arrive in Bishkek

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas will arrive in Bishkek today. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

Meetings with the highest political and military leadership of the country will take place within the framework of the working visit of the head of the CSTO.

The CSTO Secretary General will discuss preparations for the upcoming regular session of the Organization’s Collective Security Council in Dushanbe on September 15-16 and a joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, Council of Defense Ministers and Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils, and will also inform about the situation in the CSTO area of ​​responsibility.

It is assumed that the parties will also discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Stanislav Zas told Russian media that the CSTO would not send troops to Afghanistan. He considers fears in this respect groundless.

«Will Afghanistan not become a trap, will we have to send our sons there again? Of course not. These are absolutely groundless fears,» the CSTO Secretary General said.

He noted that the CSTO is «an exclusively defensive military-political organization.» It can use collective defensive forces only «within the CSTO zone of responsibility, that is, within the borders of the countries.»

The situation in Afghanistan escalated after announcement of the withdrawal of American troops in the spring of 2021. The radical Taliban movement launched an offensive against the positions of the Afghan army and established control over the entire territory of the republic on August 15. President Ashraf Ghani stepped down from office and left the country.
