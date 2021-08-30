18:54
USD 84.70
EUR 99.53
RUB 1.14
English

Situation in Afghanistan to entail strengthening of Kyrgyzstan’s borders

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met today with representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations on occasion of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan. Presidential press service reported.

Addressing the guests, the head of state touched upon urgent issues of regional and international security. «The recent events in Afghanistan, the neighboring and fraternal country, are of great concern throughout the world. We are sincerely interested in the soonest possible stabilization of the internal political situation in Afghanistan, the peaceful and safe life of the multinational Afghan people,» he said.

According to Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan pays special attention to countering all forms of terrorism, in connection with which it cooperates in international and multilateral formats with international organizations and other states in the fight against international terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, cybercrime, illegal migration and corruption.

«I believe that due to the changing situation in the region, the main goal now is to strengthen our border areas, strengthen control, replenish the Kyrgyz army with weapons and military equipment, and increase the effectiveness of our Armed Forces,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/205569/
views: 146
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov tells what country's authorities are focused on
Border issues not resolved, Sadyr Japarov admits
President Sadyr Japarov invites diplomats, tells about development
Sadyr Japarov lays capsule at construction site of new Bala-Saruu HPP
Sadyr Japarov visits facilities restored after conflict in Maksat village
President Sadyr Japarov to make working trip to Batken region
Death toll in Kabul airport blasts tops 100 people
Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov
Russian Defense Ministry delivers Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from Afghanistan
Defense Ministry of Russia helps to evacuate Kyrgyzstanis from Afghanistan
Popular
Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents
Centerra subsidiaries file motion to fine government of Kyrgyzstan Centerra subsidiaries file motion to fine government of Kyrgyzstan
Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov
Dilapidated, dirty Bishkek: Engulfed in bureaucracy City Hall ignores residents Dilapidated, dirty Bishkek: Engulfed in bureaucracy City Hall ignores residents
30 August, Monday
17:36
Sadyr Japarov tells what country's authorities are focused on Sadyr Japarov tells what country's authorities are focu...
17:28
Situation in Afghanistan to entail strengthening of Kyrgyzstan’s borders
16:30
Border issues not resolved, Sadyr Japarov admits
16:21
President Sadyr Japarov invites diplomats, tells about development
16:13
Two medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours