Situation in Afghanistan to entail strengthening of Kyrgyzstan’s borders

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met today with representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations on occasion of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan. Presidential press service reported.

Addressing the guests, the head of state touched upon urgent issues of regional and international security. «The recent events in Afghanistan, the neighboring and fraternal country, are of great concern throughout the world. We are sincerely interested in the soonest possible stabilization of the internal political situation in Afghanistan, the peaceful and safe life of the multinational Afghan people,» he said.

According to Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan pays special attention to countering all forms of terrorism, in connection with which it cooperates in international and multilateral formats with international organizations and other states in the fight against international terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, cybercrime, illegal migration and corruption.

«I believe that due to the changing situation in the region, the main goal now is to strengthen our border areas, strengthen control, replenish the Kyrgyz army with weapons and military equipment, and increase the effectiveness of our Armed Forces,» he said.