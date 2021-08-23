Sadyr Japarov to take part in CSTO session on Afghanistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will take part in an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in the format of a video conference on the situation in Afghanistan. Press service of the head of state reported.

It is planned to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the security of the CSTO countries, as well as an effective joint response to possible cross-border challenges and threats. The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will chair the session.

The event is expected to be attended by the Presidents of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Russia Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

The CSTO includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The next summit of the organization will be held this year in Tajikistan.