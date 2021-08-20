Ulukbek Maripov: Pandemic test strengthened EAEU potential

«Test of the pandemic not only did not weaken, but also strengthened the potential of the EAEU,» Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Ulukbek Maripov, said today at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in an expanded format.

According to him, this year all countries of the Union mark the 30th anniversary of their independence. Over the years, they have done a great job in establishing cooperation with each other. The idea of ​​integration showed that this is the right key to prosperity. At the same time, the Head of the Cabinet stressed that the pandemic test in 2020 strengthened the Union. The proof is the pace of development of domestic trade.

The volume of mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and its partners in the Union increased by almost 35 percent for five months of 2021 compared to 2020.

«We held a constructive dialogue in a narrow format. We discussed issues related to the convergence of non-tariff measures for the export of goods, measures of insurance support, the problems of mutual trade, creation of a Eurasian organization in the field of accreditation of compliance, issues on the global climate agenda,» Ulukbek Maripov told.