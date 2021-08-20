12:45
No deaths after COVID-19 vaccination registered in Kyrgyzstan

There are no officially confirmed deaths after vaccination against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. Head of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapysova told 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, one of the Facebook users wrote that a man allegedly died after vaccination in Kant town.

«An investigation was conducted in Kant, this information was not confirmed. The man had chronic heart disease. He died of heart disease a month after vaccination,» Gulbara Ishenapysova said.

She noted that the conclusion of a forensic medical examination on the fact of the death of the patient Nazgul Isakova in the Bishkek Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics is currently expected.

The head of the center added that serious side effects after vaccination can occur within 30 minutes. Therefore, citizens are asked to stay at the vaccination center for this time. Possible symptoms in vaccinated persons may occur within three days.
link: https://24.kg/english/204566/
views: 139
