10:40
USD 84.60
EUR 99.15
RUB 1.15
English

EAEU distributes quotas for meat products and milk whey for 2022

The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) decided to establish and distribute tariff quotas for a number of types of meat products and milk whey for 2022. Press service of the EEC reported.

According to the forecast, volume of consumption of products will expectedly exceed production of cattle meat in the amount of 237,400 tons, pork — 34,900 tons, poultry meat — 281,300 tons, milk whey — 500 tons this year.

Tariff quotas for 2022 for Kazakhstan and Russia were set in the amounts fixed in the protocols on the accession of states to the WTO. For Armenia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, they were determined within the difference between production and consumption, taking into account the volumes requested by the parties.

Quotas for cattle meat will be 5,000 tons for Armenia, 21,000 tons — for Kazakhstan, 5,000 tons — for Kyrgyzstan, 570,000 tons — for Russia; for pork — 7,500 tons for Armenia, 20,000 tons — for Belarus, 4,500 tons — for Kyrgyzstan.

Quotas for meat and poultry by-products will amount to 44,000 tons for Armenia, 10,900 tons — for Belarus, 140,000 tons — for Kazakhstan, 58,000 tons — for Kyrgyzstan, 364,000 tons — for Russia.

The quota for the import of milk whey is set for Armenia in the amount of 500 tons, for Russia — 15,000 tons.
link: https://24.kg/english/204395/
views: 118
Print
Related
EAEU to develop interstate meat quality standards
Changes in EAEU migration policy could affect Kyrgyzstanis
Prices of meat grow by more than a third for year in Kyrgyzstan
Agreement on free trade zone between EAEU and Serbia comes into force
EAEU to create new standards for food products
EAEU citizens to enter Russia with Travel without COVID app from July 1
EAEU treaty amended to simplify work of migrants
Vladimir Putin: Food prices are growing amid unstable global environment
Nazarbayev: There are forces that do not want cooperation in EAEU region
Sadyr Japarov: Integration into EAEU is priority area for Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador
Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy
19 August, Thursday
10:32
Dyikan market officially opened in Bishkek Dyikan market officially opened in Bishkek
10:16
Center of Korea Programme on International Agriculture opened in Bishkek
10:05
UNICEF donates healthcare supplies to Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
09:43
EAEU distributes quotas for meat products and milk whey for 2022
09:29
German director makes film about ala kachuu
18 August, Wednesday
17:47
Almaz Mambetov nominated for post of mayor of Osh city
17:02
Kyrgyzstanis to have four days off in August
16:42
Mountain tourism bankruptcy: When service price increase does not help
15:48
Situation in Afghanistan: 14 more Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from Kabul