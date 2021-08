Kyrgyzstanis will have four days off at the end of August. The Ministry of Social Development of the country reported.

It reminded that in order to rationally use weekends and non-working holidays, the government adopted a resolution on postponement of the day off dated May 4, 2021.

According to the decree, the day off on May 10 was postponed to August 30. In this regard, Kyrgyzstanis will not work from August 28 to August 31.