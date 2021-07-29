Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan delimit 40 more kilometers of state border

At least 40 kilometers of the state border have been delimited at the last meetings of the working group on border delimitation and demarcation. Abdulat Myrzaev, a member of the government commission on delimitation and demarcation of the border, announced at a meeting of the Parliament today.

According to him, the next meeting is scheduled for August. «Some 40 kilometers have been delimited at the last three meetings of the working group. The work continues,» he said.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to delimit the draft line of the border between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan in the sections from border point No. 43 to border point No. 61 and from border point No. 135 to border point No. 141. The head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev said at a press conference that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan did not reach a consensus on the disputed sites.

The length of the border of Kyrgyzstan with Tajikistan reaches 970 kilometers. At least 519 kilometers of them are demarcated, the rest remain disputed.