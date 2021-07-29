15:03
USD 84.67
EUR 100.10
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan delimit 40 more kilometers of state border

At least 40 kilometers of the state border have been delimited at the last meetings of the working group on border delimitation and demarcation. Abdulat Myrzaev, a member of the government commission on delimitation and demarcation of the border, announced at a meeting of the Parliament today.

According to him, the next meeting is scheduled for August. «Some 40 kilometers have been delimited at the last three meetings of the working group. The work continues,» he said.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to delimit the draft line of the border between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan in the sections from border point No. 43 to border point No. 61 and from border point No. 135 to border point No. 141. The head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev said at a press conference that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan did not reach a consensus on the disputed sites.

The length of the border of Kyrgyzstan with Tajikistan reaches 970 kilometers. At least 519 kilometers of them are demarcated, the rest remain disputed.
link: https://24.kg/english/202555/
views: 102
Print
Related
Reconstruction of 60 houses destroyed by Tajik military completed in Batken
Border Service tells details of border incident in Batken region
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to sign new agreements to develop relations
Tajikistan installs surveillance cameras on its territory
Tajikistan installs surveillance cameras near Golovnoy water intake again
Sister of President of Tajikistan dies of coronavirus
Meeting of topographic groups of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan takes place in Bishkek
Border conflict: Andrey Belyaninov about effectiveness of public diplomacy
Trial of detained Kyrgyzstanis to begin in Tajikistan this week
Border incident: Tajikistan returns border guard of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Atsuto Uchiyama about difference between Japanese and Kyrgyz sushi Atsuto Uchiyama about difference between Japanese and Kyrgyz sushi
Two foreigners-recruiters detained in Bishkek Two foreigners-recruiters detained in Bishkek
Violations revealed at Issyk-Kul Region Development Fund Violations revealed at Issyk-Kul Region Development Fund
Ministry of Health comments on decline in COVID-19 incidence Ministry of Health comments on decline in COVID-19 incidence
29 July, Thursday
14:23
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan delimit 40 more kilometers of state border Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan delimit 40 more kilometers of...
14:13
Irrigation problems: Farmers of Chui region hold another rally
14:01
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 195.9 million people globally
13:53
Reconstruction of 60 houses destroyed by Tajik military completed in Batken
13:36
Expert tells about effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines available in Kyrgyzstan