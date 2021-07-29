17 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 17 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, 7 cases were registered in Bishkek, 2 — in Chui region, 2 — in Issyk-Kul region, 3 — in Jalal-Abad region, 2 — in Batken region and 1 more — in Naryn region.

Eight medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 23 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 6,417 medical workers, 5,756 of them have recovered in the republic.