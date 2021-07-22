17:29
USD 84.70
EUR 99.77
RUB 1.14
English

Victims of border conflict in Batken hold rally

Residents of Ak-Sai village in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan, who suffered during the border conflict, held a rally in front of the regional administration building. Footage was published by the media.

«My house burned down. Nothing was left. More than two months have passed, even the foundation has not been built. Winter is coming. I’m already old, where will I go? Will they build a house for me or not? » an elderly resident of Ak-Sai village asked.

His fellow villager said that none of the officials came to them.

«My sons are in the hospital. What are we supposed to do? It’s cold in the evenings. They said that the houses would be restored within two months. But there is nothing now. Ulukbek Maripov does not come to our village. Nobody tells him about our problems,» he said.

The chief of staff of the regional administration Alimbek Matmuratov received the residents of Ak-Sai village. He assured that the office of plenipotentiary representative is doing everything possible to restore the destroyed houses.

«I was also wounded during the conflict. I just came to work three days ago. We are doing everything that depends on us. We write letters,» Alimbek Matmuratov said.

At least 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, 36 people died, including children. More than 40,000 people were evacuated from the conflict area.
link: https://24.kg/english/201818/
views: 118
Print
Related
Tajikistan installs surveillance cameras near Golovnoy water intake again
School destroyed during border conflict in Maksat village restored
Borrowers of banks hold rally in Bishkek
Border conflict: Andrey Belyaninov about effectiveness of public diplomacy
Border incident: Tajikistan returns border guard of Kyrgyzstan
Tajik border guards detain serviceman of Kyrgyzstan
27-year-old Kyrgyz border guard killed in border shootout
Shootout at border: Situation is stable – State Border Service
Shooting occurs at Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Rally with demand to return kidnapped Orhan Inandi held in Bishkek
Popular
Search for Russian tourist Varvara Konopasevich stopped Search for Russian tourist Varvara Konopasevich stopped
Russia Today films documentary about bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan Russia Today films documentary about bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19 vaccine: Who can get AstraZeneca in Kyrgyzstan? COVID-19 vaccine: Who can get AstraZeneca in Kyrgyzstan?
1,102 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 152,709 in total 1,102 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 152,709 in total
22 July, Thursday
16:31
Election results: Registration of El Birimdigi party canceled in Tokmak Election results: Registration of El Birimdigi party ca...
16:17
Victims of border conflict in Batken hold rally
15:57
Kyrgyzstan to expand list of professions requiring compulsory vaccination
15:33
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers visits villages in Batken district
15:19
Turkish citizen shoots at Kyrgyzstani in Bishkek