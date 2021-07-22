Victims of border conflict in Batken hold rally

Residents of Ak-Sai village in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan, who suffered during the border conflict, held a rally in front of the regional administration building. Footage was published by the media.

«My house burned down. Nothing was left. More than two months have passed, even the foundation has not been built. Winter is coming. I’m already old, where will I go? Will they build a house for me or not? » an elderly resident of Ak-Sai village asked.

His fellow villager said that none of the officials came to them.

«My sons are in the hospital. What are we supposed to do? It’s cold in the evenings. They said that the houses would be restored within two months. But there is nothing now. Ulukbek Maripov does not come to our village. Nobody tells him about our problems,» he said.

The chief of staff of the regional administration Alimbek Matmuratov received the residents of Ak-Sai village. He assured that the office of plenipotentiary representative is doing everything possible to restore the destroyed houses.

«I was also wounded during the conflict. I just came to work three days ago. We are doing everything that depends on us. We write letters,» Alimbek Matmuratov said.

At least 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, 36 people died, including children. More than 40,000 people were evacuated from the conflict area.