Infectious Disease Department repaired at Osh Interregional Clinical Hospital

Repair of the Infectious Diseases Department has been completed at the Osh Interregional Clinical Hospital. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, isolation units and resuscitation wards were repaired, finishing works were carried out inside the premises. Windows, doors, sewerage and water pipes, heating radiators, as well as electrical wires were replaced. New shower cabins and toilets were also installed in the wards.

The repair was carried out within the framework of the World Bank’s Emergency Response to COVID-19 project, 16,206,244 soms were spent on it.

The ministry noted that within the framework of the project, the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic selected nine healthcare organizations for ongoing repair work. Previously, the work was completed at the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare and the General Practice Center in Tokmak city.
