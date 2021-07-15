12:36
COVID-19 vaccination: Mobile groups to be deployed at Issyk-Kul resorts

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan is satisfied with the pace of vaccination of the population against coronavirus. Head of the ministry Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, mobile groups will be formed at each resort in Issyk-Kul region.

«We are monitoring the situation. There are no vacant places in resorts. At the same time, the established algorithms are observed there — people wear masks, use antiseptics, I check. People will get the first dose in Issyk-Kul region, and can get the second one at their place of residence or any other place, since we give them a vaccination passport indicating the date of the first and second doses,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

He noted that vaccination centers are opened in all large institutions across the republic. «Vaccination is voluntary. We will campaign for vaccination,» the head of the Ministry of Health added.

At least 1.25 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine were delivered from China to the Kyrgyz Republic on July 11. More than 800 temporary vaccination centers have been opened, including in shopping centers and educational institutions.
