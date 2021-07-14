16:37
COVID-19 vaccination: Can foreigner get vaccinated in Kyrgyzstan?

The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis told 24.kg news agency under what conditions foreign citizens can get vaccinated against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan.

According to specialists, a foreigner can get vaccinated, If he or she shows a certificate from the place of work or a certificate from the migration service about temporary residence in the Kyrgyz Republic. At the same time, restrictions may apply to citizens arriving from the CIS.

«Some citizens of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan or Kazakhstan cross the border to get vaccinated with our vaccine, since they do not have it in their homeland. But every dose counts for us, so we demand certificates,» the center explained.

At least 1.25 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine were delivered from China to the Kyrgyz Republic on July 11. More than 800 temporary vaccination centers have been opened, including in shopping centers and educational institutions.
