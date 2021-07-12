14:11
COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek

The Republican Health Promotion Center announced the list of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek.

According to the center, the Family Medicine Centers No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, Family Doctors Group No. 33 and 35, railway hospital, and student clinic vaccinate against COVID-19.

The following private medical centers are also involved in vaccination — Malysh, Krokha, Edelweiss, Semya, Elkrit, Asymbekova clinic.

In addition, vaccination is carried out in the shopping centers Kench, Asia Mall, Tommi, Cosmopark, Vefa, Bishkek Park, Detsky Mir, Chynar, as well as in Osh, Alamedin and Orto-Sai markets, in Dordoi shopping and entertainment complex.

Educational institutions are also involved in the vaccination — KSTU, KSMA, BMK, NSU. The exact addresses of vaccination points can be found on the website of the Republican Health Promotion Center.

At least 1.25 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine were delivered from China to the Kyrgyz Republic on July 11. Vaccination against COVID-19 is being carried out in all regions of the country.
