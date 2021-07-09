17:26
USD 84.80
EUR 100.27
RUB 1.13
English

Man attacks tourists from India in Cholpon-Ata

A man beat up tourists from India on the beach in Cholpon-Ata city. The victims themselves told 24.kg news agency.

The day before, the family had a rest on the beach of Goluboi Issyk-Kul resort. They rented a pedal boat for two hours and paid 500 soms for it. They returned it after 1 hour 54 minutes.

«However, this man began to swear, said that we had been riding for three hours and asked to pay more, but I refused. He started beating my husband and kicking his legs. When I started defending my husband, the attacker hit me on the lips. He also threatened to bury our family in the sand. We had two small children with us,» the woman said.

The victims wrote a statement to the police. Law enforcers stressed that they will send the case to court.

«But this person will still not be punished, maybe he will get a small administrative fine and that’s it,» the reader said.

The Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region is finding out circumstances of the incident.
link: https://24.kg/english/200521/
views: 56
Print
Related
India reports about emergence of new mutation of COVID-19 variant
AstraZeneca should come to Kyrgyzstan from India
Hindus start praying to 'Corona goddess'
COVID-19 found in lions at zoo in India
Stabbed foreign student dies in hospital
India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks
Osh city could become permanent filming location for Bollywood movies
Ambassador of India to Kyrgyzstan: I would like to see more libraries in Bishkek
Policeman beaten at Chaldovar-Avtodorozhny checkpoint
India asks Kyrgyzstan to postpone on-campus classes at medical colleges
Popular
Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat
Open letter of response of Kumtor mine employees to Scott Perry Open letter of response of Kumtor mine employees to Scott Perry
Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi
Kyrgyzstan takes 160th place in world with 1.5 percent of vaccinated Kyrgyzstan takes 160th place in world with 1.5 percent of vaccinated
9 July, Friday
17:21
Shooting of stray dogs resumed in Bishkek Shooting of stray dogs resumed in Bishkek
17:11
Man attacks tourists from India in Cholpon-Ata
16:58
Over 3,000 police officers to ensure security in repeat elections
16:35
Two mosques in Bishkek fined for non-observance of mask requirement
16:07
Delta strain not registered in Kyrgyzstan