Man attacks tourists from India in Cholpon-Ata

A man beat up tourists from India on the beach in Cholpon-Ata city. The victims themselves told 24.kg news agency.

The day before, the family had a rest on the beach of Goluboi Issyk-Kul resort. They rented a pedal boat for two hours and paid 500 soms for it. They returned it after 1 hour 54 minutes.

«However, this man began to swear, said that we had been riding for three hours and asked to pay more, but I refused. He started beating my husband and kicking his legs. When I started defending my husband, the attacker hit me on the lips. He also threatened to bury our family in the sand. We had two small children with us,» the woman said.

The victims wrote a statement to the police. Law enforcers stressed that they will send the case to court.

«But this person will still not be punished, maybe he will get a small administrative fine and that’s it,» the reader said.

The Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region is finding out circumstances of the incident.